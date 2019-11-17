Play

Okung (groin) is questionable for Monday's game against the Chiefs.

Okung didn't participate at practice this week, but he apparently still has a chance to suit up Monday. According to Daniel Popper of The Athletic, the veteran left tackle is considered a game-time decision. Right tackle Same Tevi (knee) was already ruled out, so the Chargers could end up in dire straits on the offensive line this week.

