Chargers' Russell Okung: Recovering from pulmonary embolism
Okung is recovering from a pulmonary embolism caused by blood clots and plans to resume playing football as soon as he receives clearance from doctors, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.
Given the serious nature of his situation, it's hard to say when Okung will be cleared. The Chargers have placed their starting left tackle on the non-football illness list for the start of training camp.
