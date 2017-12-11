Chargers' Russell Okung: Returns after suffering knee injury
Okung was able to reenter Sunday's 30-13 win over the Redskins after exiting in the first quarter with a left knee injury, the Associated Press reports.
Okung took a big fall and limped off the field with the injury early on, with the Chargers initially deeming the left tackle questionable to return. After being evaluated, Okung was cleared to check back into the game later in the first half and finished out the contest, suggesting the knee issue isn't anything significant. It wouldn't be surprising, however, if Okung's practice time was restricted this week, especially with the Chargers facing a six-day turnaround with their next game coming Saturday against the Chiefs.
