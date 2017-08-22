Play

Okung (ankle) returned to practice Tuesday, ESPN's Eric D. Williams reports.

His return to practice makes it safe to suspect that he's no longer dealing with the ankle injury that kept him out of Sunday's preseason game against the Saints. Assuming this to be the case, the Chargers will likely have their most important offensive lineman available for the season opener.

