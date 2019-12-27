Play

Okung (groin) is ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Chiefs, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Okung will miss a second consecutive contest due to a groin injury picked up Week 15. Trey Pipkins stands to start at left tackle in his stead, with Trent Scott also handling some reps.

