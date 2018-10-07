Okung (groin) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

Okung continues to recover from an injury sustained during the Chargers' Week 4 win over the 49ers. The offensive tackle was able to participate in practice on a limited basis prior to Sunday's game versus Oakland, but will ultimately be held out of the contest. Expect Sam Tevi and Trent Scott to slot into the starting lineup.

More News
Our Latest Stories