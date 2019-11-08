Play

Okung (groin) is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Friday,Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Okung sustained a groin injury after the first drive of Thursday's loss to the Raiders, the severity of which kept him from rejoining the contest. The starting left tackle is reportedly feeling well, which gives some reason for optimism, but count on the results of his MRI to disclose official information regarding the severity of his groin injury.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories