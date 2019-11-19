Play

Okung (groin) is officially inactive for Monday's divisional matchup against the Chiefs, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

Okung was downgraded to doubtful Saturday ahead of the showdown, and this news confirms that notion. This is a tough break for the veteran, who has barely placed battling groin and calf injuries this season. In Okung's stead, look for Trent Scott to handle the starting left tackle duities for the game.

