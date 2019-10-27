Okung will officially get the start at left tackle for Sunday's game against the Bears.

The veteran had missed the past seven weeks while recovering from a pulmonary embolism. Okung was activated from the non-football injury list Saturday, and was officially given the start at left tackle. This news is huge for a Chargers team that is incredibly banged up, and facing a stout Chicago front seven.

