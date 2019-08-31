Okung (illness) has been placed on the Non-Football Injury list to start the season, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

Okung has been recovering from pulmonary embolism since at least June and his placement on the NFI list means he'll be out through at Week 6. His absence could be noticeable for the Chargers, who will now have to go with Trent Scott at left tackle for the opening stretch of the season.