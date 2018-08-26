Chargers' Russell Okung: Suffers injury Saturday
Okung exited Saturday's preseason game against the Saints with a minor undisclosed injury, Jack Wang of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Okung is tasked with protecting Philip Rivers' blindside, so the Chargers were taking no chances. The nature of his injury is still unclear, but he should be ready for Week 1 against the Chiefs.
