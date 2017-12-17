Chargers' Russell Okung: Sustains injury Saturday
Okung was removed from Saturday's 30-13 loss to the Chiefs in the second half after sustaining a groin injury, the Associated Press reports.
Okung was one of several Chargers players who exited Saturday's contest with injuries. The Chargers likely won't have an update on his status until the team resumes practicing Wednesday.
