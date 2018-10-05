Chargers' Russell Okung: Tagged as questionable
Okung (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's tilt against the Raiders.
Okung returned to limited participation in practice Thursday after keeping to the sideline Wednesday, so his status has improved throughout the week heading into Sunday's matchup against a division foe. If Okung is ultimately held out Week 5, however, expect Sam Tevi and Trent Scott to handle the duties at offensive tackle.
