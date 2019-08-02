Chargers' Russell Okung: Will be re-evaluated in late August
Coach Anthony Lynn said Okung (illness) won't be re-evaluated until the end of August, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Okung suffered a pulmonary embolism in June and was placed on the non-football illness list last week. The 31-year-old has no real timetable for his return but it looks as though he won't be ready for the start of the regular season.
More News
-
Chargers' Russell Okung: Recovering from pulmonary embolism•
-
Chargers' Russell Okung: Hits NFI list to open camp•
-
Chargers' Russell Okung: Absence a mystery•
-
Chargers' Russell Okung: Dealing with injury•
-
Chargers' Russell Okung: Set to play Week 6•
-
Chargers' Russell Okung: Questionable for Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Who has Mahomes upside?
Patrick Mahomes rocked the Fantasy world in 2018, so who might be able to do that this season?...
-
QB Preview: Busts
Don't make the mistake of taking a quarterback too early. The Fantasy Football Today podcast...
-
Fantasy football: Top RB committees
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
QB Preview: Breakouts
Want league-winning upside? Our breakout picks for 2019 will give you the best chance to find...
-
QB Preview: Sleepers
Our Fantasy football team looks past the early rounds of the draft to give you their favorite...
-
QB Bye-Week Cheat Sheet
Drafting two quarterbacks isn't a necessity (unless you can start two, of course). But those...