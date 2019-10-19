The Chargers did not activate Okung (illness) from the non-football injury list ahead of Saturday's 4:00 p.m. EST deadline, making him ineligible to suit up Week 7, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Okung's next chance to make his season debut will come Week 8 against the Bears. He's recovering from a pulmonary embolism. In the meantime, Trent Scott will draw another start at left tackle against the Titans on Sunday.