Chargers' Russell Okung: Won't play Week 7
The Chargers did not activate Okung (illness) from the non-football injury list ahead of Saturday's 4:00 p.m. EST deadline, making him ineligible to suit up Week 7, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Okung's next chance to make his season debut will come Week 8 against the Bears. He's recovering from a pulmonary embolism. In the meantime, Trent Scott will draw another start at left tackle against the Titans on Sunday.
More News
-
Chargers' Russell Okung: Decision coming Saturday•
-
Chargers' Russell Okung: Hopes to play Week 7•
-
Chargers' Russell Okung: Could practice soon•
-
Chargers' Russell Okung: Starting season on NFI list•
-
Chargers' Russell Okung: Out for at least Week 1•
-
Chargers' Russell Okung: Will be re-evaluated in late August•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 7 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7.
-
Fantasy football picks, Week 7 rankings
No. 1-ranked Fantasy football expert Jacob Gibbs reveals start-sit advice for Week 7.
-
Week 7 injury report: Gurley & DJ issues
Running back injuries piled up fast, didn't they? Dave Richard lays out what's happening in...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 7, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Week 7 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 7 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...