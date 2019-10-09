The Chargers and Groy agreed to a contract Wednesday.

Following fellow lineman Mike Pouncey's (neck) placement on injured reserve, the team elected to fill his place with Groy. The 28-year-old will add some versatility to the line as he can play center or guard, and has NFL experience, as he started six games with the Bills last season.

