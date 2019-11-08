Play

Tevi (knee) is inactive for Thursday's game against the Raiders.

Tevi exited this past Sunday's win over the Packers with a knee injury, and since he was unable to practice all week, it's no surprise he's unable to suit up for the prime-time contest. Trey Pipkins figures to start at right tackle in his place.

