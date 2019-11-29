Play

Tevi (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

Tevi is looking to come back after meniscus surgery caused him to miss the Chargers' last two games. Trey Pipkins filled in for the 25-year-old while he was out and likely would again if necessary.

