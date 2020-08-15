Tevi is expected to start the preseason as the starting left tackle, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.

This comes directly from head coach Anthony Lynn, allow it's probably easier to suggest Tevi is the starting option at the moment when his main competition -- Trey Pipkins -- is dealing with a right knee issue that's causing him to wear a brace. Tevi started 29 games combined over the past two seasons although most have come at right tackle, a spot that is already reserved for major offseason acquisition Bryan Bulaga.