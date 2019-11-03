Tevi (knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against Green Bay.

It's unclear how Tevi picked up the injury, but he was forced to leave the game in the second quarter. He could head to the locker room to get extra medical attention and try to give it a go for the third quarter. In his stead, look for Trey Pipkins to take over as the team's right tackle.

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories