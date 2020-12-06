site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Chargers' Sam Tevi: Not with team Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Tevi isn't with the team for Sunday's game against the Patriots to be with his wife for the birth of their child, Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register reports.
Trey Pipkins or Storm Norton are poised to take over at left tackle for the Chargers while Tevi spends some time with his family.
