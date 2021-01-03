site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Chargers' Sam Tevi: Will not play
RotoWire Staff
Jan 3, 2021
Tevi (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
While it is unclear why Tevi will not play, his role as tackle will likely be covered by Trey Pipkins or Storm Norton. The 26-year-old has finished his season playing the most amount of offensive-line snaps this season (958 snaps).
