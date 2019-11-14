Tevi (knee) won't be available for Monday's contest against the Chiefs, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Tevi underwent surgery to have his meniscus scoped Nov. 8, so it's not at all surprising that he won't be ready to go Week 11. As long as Tevi forced to miss time, the Chargers will likely count on rookie third-round pick Trey Pipkins to start at right tackle.