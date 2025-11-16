Matlock is active for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after he had been listed as questionable due to a chest injury.

Despite carrying a designation into the weekend, Matlock did not appear to be at risk of missing the contest after he practiced fully Thursday and Friday. Through the Chargers' first 10 games, the fullback/defensive lineman has recorded two receptions for three yards and a touchdown to go with eight tackles, a sack and a pass breakup.