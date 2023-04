The Chargers selected Matlock in the sixth round of the NFL Draft, 200th overall.

Matlock wasn't invited to the NFL Combine, but he flashed a bit of athleticism at his Boise State Pro Day (4.95 40-yard dash) on his nearly 300-pound, 6-foot-4 frame. Matlock, who turns 23 in June, likely projects as an interior depth piece at the NFL level.