Matlock played 36 of the Chargers' 66 snaps on offense and recorded two catches for nine yards in Sunday's 16-13 win over the Chiefs.

Listed at 6-foot-4 and 296 pounds, Matlock began his career as a defensive lineman but has played primarily as a fullback since Jim Harbaugh took over as the Chargers' head coach in 2024. He's typically been deployed mainly as a lead blocker and pass protector, but Matlock ended up seeing a couple of short-yardage targets from quarterback Justin Herbert in Sunday's win. Matlock's last reception had come back in Week 9, when he hauled in a two-yard pass for his first NFL touchdown in a 27-20 win over the Titans.