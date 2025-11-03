Matlock caught his lone target for two yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-20 win over the Titans.

Matlock caught a two-yard touchdown pass from Justin Herbert in the first quarter of Sunday's win, marking the first score of his NFL career. The Boise State product also played 28 offensive snaps in Week 9, his second-most in a single game this season. Expect Matlock to continue operating as the Chargers' top fullback heading into the Week 10 matchup against the Steelers.