Matlock appeared in all 17 regular-season games for the Chargers this season, making four catches on five targets for 28 yards, while also recording seven combined tackles and 1.0 sacks.

Matlock appeared in all three phases of the game this year, playing snaps on offense at fullback, working on the edge on defense, and also seeing work on special teams. His work at fullback was a new wrinkle in his repertoire this year after he played on the other side of the ball exclusively in his rookie campaign. With two years remaining on his rookie contract, Matlock should have more time in Los Angeles to develop his skills out of the backfield.