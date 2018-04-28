Chargers' Scott Quessenberry: Los Angeles selects in fifth
The Rams selected Quessenberry in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 155th overall.
Quessenberry (6-foot-4, 310 pounds) got lost in the shuffle of an unusually strong center class, but he's a formidable prospect in his own right. He's a borderline elite athlete by center standards with a 5.09-second 40 and 7.5-second three-cone drill. The UCLA offense line was a mess much of the time, but that was possibly due to coach Jim Mora inflicting the college football version of the Jeff Fisher Effect.
