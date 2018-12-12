Culkin (back) did not practice Tuesday, Sam Fortier of The Athletic reports.

Culkin's absence from the practice field doesn't bode well for his chances of suiting up in Saturday's tilt with the Jets. Given the short week, Culkin may need to prove he can hold up in practice before earning any green light. If he can't go, the Chargers would be left with just two active tight ends for Saturday's contest.

