Culkin caught his first career pass, but for the most part it was a disappointing season for the second-year tight end. While it's unclear if Antonio Gates will return to the team, Hunter Henry (knee) should be back in 2019 and the continual presence of Virgil Green will likely hinder Culkin's opportunities to receive consistent looks.