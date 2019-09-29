Culkin suffered an ankle injury and is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

It's unclear how Culkin suffered the injury, but it's serious enough to force him to miss game time. This was a great opptunity for Culkin, especially considering Hunter Henry (knee) and Virgil Green (groin) were both inactive for the game. With Culkin sidelined, Lance Kendricks is the only healthy tight end on the roster for the Chargers.