Culkin suffered a torn Achilles during Sunday's win over the Dolphins and is done for the season, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

The injury woes continue for the Chargers, as Hunter Henry (knee) is in the middle of lengthy recovery and Virgil Green (groin) was inactive for Week 4's contest. At the time of this report, Lance Kendricks is the only healthy tight end. Expect the team to bring another player aboard before Week 5's game versus the Steelers.