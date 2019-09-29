Chargers' Sean Culkin: In line to start at tight end
Culkin is expected to serve as the Chargers' starting tight end Sunday against the Dolphins, Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register reports.
With Hunter Henry (knee) and Virgil Green (groin) both inactive for Week 4, Culkin and Lance Kendricks will be the lone healthy tight ends at the Chargers' disposal. Culkin worked ahead of Kendricks in pregame warmups, so he presumably stands to benefit from the larger share of snaps of the two. After Green's early departure in the Week 3 loss to the Texans, Culkin played a season-high 44 snaps but was targeted just once by Philip Rivers. Expect Culkin to mostly fill a blocking role whenever he's on the field Sunday.
