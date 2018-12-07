Culkin (back) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

Culkin did not practice Wednesday or Thursday due to a back injury, putting his status for Sunday's tilt against the Bengals in legitimate question. The depth tight end has only caught one pass this season, so his absence would likely only lead to an uptick in blocking snaps for Virgil Green.

