Chargers' Sean Culkin: Shifts to IR
Culkin (Achilles) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.
Culkin has already been ruled out for the season, so this is simply a formality. The 25-year-old tight end will look to recover in time for the 2020 season. Virgil Green (groin), Lance Kendricks and Stephen Anderson are the will carry the load until Hunter Henry (knee) is ready to return.
