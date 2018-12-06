Chargers' Sean Culkin: Sits out Wednesday's practice
Culkin did not practice Wednesday due to an apparent back injury, Sam Fortier of The Athletic reports.
It's a little unclear as to when exactly Culkin sustained the back injury. With little details provided, it's tough to estimate his availability for Sunday's contest. His practice report over the next two days should give a better indication as to where he stands.
