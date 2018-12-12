Chargers' Sean Culkin: Will not play Thursday
Culkin (back) has been ruled out for Thursday's matchup against the Chiefs.
Culkin was unable to practice each day this week. The Missouri product also missed Sunday's win over the Bengals. Culkin hasn't logged more than 20 offensive snaps in a game since Week 6 and is listed as the third tight end on the depth chart. Therefore, his absence may not have much of an impact on the team.
