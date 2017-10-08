Play

McGrath (foot) is active for Sunday's matchup against the Giants.

McGrath practiced in a limited capacity every day this week, which was good enough for the tight end to warrant an "active" status in Week 5. Despite suiting up, McGrath has seen just one target in three games this season, so he's unlikely to have a spot in the offensive game plan as long as Hunter Henry and Antonio Gates remain at full strength.

