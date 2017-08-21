Chargers' Sean McGrath: Doesn't play Sunday
McGrath (knee) was inactive for Sunday's preseason game against the Saints, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.
McGrath is still dealing with a hyperextended knee that he suffered in practice last Friday. Should he eventually return to the field, McGrath will be in competition for the No. 3 tight-end spot behind Hunter Henry and Antonio Gates.
