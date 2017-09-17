Chargers' Sean McGrath: Gearing up Sunday
McGrath (knee) is listed as active for Sunday's matchup with the Dolphins.
McGrath was a full participant in the week prior, so it was expected that he would make his season debut Sunday. Still, it's unlikely McGrath collects many snaps behind Hunter Henry and Antonio Gates on the depth chart.
