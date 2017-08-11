Chargers' Sean McGrath: Misses practice due to injured knee
McGrath missed Friday's practice after hyperextending his knee, ESPN's Eric D. Williams reports.
McGrath apparently injured his knee during Wednesday's heated scrimmage with the new crosstown rival Rams, which forced him to miss Friday's practice. It's unclear how severe the injury may be, but it shouldn't be terribly impactful for fantasy owners given Hunter Henry and Antonio Gates sit above McGrath on the most recent depth chart update.
