McGrath (foot) popped up on Friday's injury report and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

His questionable designation is somewhat surprising, as he was a full participant at practice all week. Thus, there could be more to the situation than the team has announced. Until more clarity is gained, the depth tight end and special teams performer looks to be a game-time decision.

