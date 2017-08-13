McGrath (knee) will not play in Sunday's preseason game against the Seahawks, Eric D. Williams of ESPN reports.

McGrath was absent from Friday's practice after he hyperextended his knee, and he is yet to be given a timetable for his recovery. With Jeff Cumberland (leg) also out, the competition for the No. 3 tight end spot behind Hunter Henry and Antonio Gates will be put on hold until both are healthy and can return to preseason play.