Chargers' Sean McGrath: Will sit out Sunday
McGrath (knee) will not play in Sunday's preseason game against the Seahawks, Eric D. Williams of ESPN reports.
McGrath was absent from Friday's practice after he hyperextended his knee, and he is yet to be given a timetable for his recovery. With Jeff Cumberland (leg) also out, the competition for the No. 3 tight end spot behind Hunter Henry and Antonio Gates will be put on hold until both are healthy and can return to preseason play.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft sleeper...
-
Podcast: Zeke, Watkins reactions
Get our instant reactions to the latest on Ezekiel Elliott and Sammy Watkins on this episode...
-
Watkins can open up Rams offense
The Rams have a slew of young receivers, a pair of young tight ends and a second-year quarterback....
-
Sammy Watkins becoming a bust
A mid-summer blockbuster trade sends Sammy Watkins' Fantasy value south -- but it doesn't necessarily...
-
Trades jolt Bills Fantasy values
The Bills dealt Sammy Watkins to Los Angeles and then traded for Jordan Matthews to replace...