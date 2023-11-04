Joseph-Day (illness) is listed as questionable ahead of Monday night's game against the Jets.
The 28-year-old nose tackle popped up on Los Angeles' injury report Saturday with an illness, and he was unable to participate in practice. Joseph-Day has recorded 17 total tackles, including two sacks and two tackles for loss through seven games this year.
More News
-
Chargers' Sebastian Joseph-Day: Returns to game•
-
Chargers' Sebastian Joseph-Day: Leaves game Monday•
-
Chargers' Sebastian Joseph-Day: Tallies sack in win•
-
Chargers' Sebastian Joseph-Day: Back in game•
-
Chargers' Sebastian Joseph-Day: Leaves with neck injury•
-
Chargers' Sebastian Joseph-Day: Returns to full health•