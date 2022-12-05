Joseph-Day was diagnosed with an MCL sprain Monday, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.
This isn't the worst-case scenario for Joseph-Day, but he may still miss some game action. Coach Brandon Staley said Monday that the team will know more about his status as the week progresses.
