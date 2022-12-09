Joseph-Day (knee) is doubtful for Sunday's matchup against Miami.
Joseph-Day was diagnosed with an MCL sprain Monday and will likely have to miss at least one contest. In his expected absence, Tyeler Davison and Joe Gaziano are candidates for increased snaps.
