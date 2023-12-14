Joseph-Day (ankle) has no injury designation ahead of Thursday night's game against the Raiders.
Joseph-Day was limited in practice at the start of the week. He's yet to miss a game this season, making all 13 starts, and recording 28 tackles (13 solo), three TFLs, 10 QB hits and three sacks on 58 percent of the defensive snaps.
