Joseph-Day exited Monday's game against the Cowboys with a knee injury.
Joseph-Day was hurt on the game's first play from scrimmage and is now questionable to return. If the 28-year-old is unable to return to the field, Morgan Fox and Scott Matlock should see increased playing time.
