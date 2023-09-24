Joseph-Day (neck) is questionable for the rest of Sunday's game against the Vikings, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
The sixth-year pro and second-year Charger started the first three games of 2023 and 16 in 2022. If Joseph-Day can't return, Morgan Fox is in line to replace him along the defensive front.
